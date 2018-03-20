Russia doesn’t possess means to poison Skripals: Ambassador

KUWAIT: Ambassador of Russia to Kuwait Alexey Solomatin released the following statement to comment on the ongoing diplomatic row between his country and the United Kingdom:

During the past few days we have witnessed the raise of a new anti-Russian campaign orchestrated this time by the British authorities under the name of “the Skripals case”. The authors of this action went far beyond the norms of standard diplomatic protocol and directly, without any proofs, have accused the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin of organizing the use of poisonous gas in the territory of the Great Britain.

We consider it really necessary to provide the Kuwaiti audience with the real picture and go a bit deep into details of what’s actually happening and draw some conclusions.

1. Russia has in an absolute groundless manner and without adducing any proof been accused of using poisonous gas in the territory of the Great Britain and infringing its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. In this regard, it must be stressed, that Russia completely destroyed its chemical weapons in a transparent manner under the control of international observers. At a closing ceremony of the last chemical facility in 2017, three years ahead of a target date, there were representatives of a variety of foreign countries, including the Great Britain. The fact of full destruction of the Russian chemical weapon arsenal was officially acknowledged by the relevant international structure – the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This fact has been duly recognized by the international community and could not be subject to any doubt.

2. Russia has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to any open and constructive cooperation with regard to investigation of “the Skripals case” both in a bilateral format, and within the framework of the OPCW. We are interested in running an unbiased investigation of this issue in full compliance with the international law. It is our official and public position declared in the UN Security Council and delivered to the British side.

Unfortunately, we do not see the similar approach and interest from London. There is an impression, that the British authorities lack any proofs and avoid holding the investigation with the participation of Russian experts. We have not received any official requests from London to cooperate in investigating this case. Russian proposals to hold consultations in the framework of the Chemical Weapons Convention have in fact been refused. In response to the note from the Russian Embassy in London requesting to grant us an access to the files of the case including the surveillance cameras footage, witnesses reports and the samples we have as a matter of fact received denial.

At the same time, the concerned British authorities deny to allow the Russian side access to Yulia Skripal, who is the Russian citizen, in order to provide her with necessary assistance including the consular one.

3. Reaction of the countries that support the British position is also exponential. British NATO partners without any doubts and delay have supported the allegations originated from London and declared their full trust to the British opinion. What for to spend time for investigation and wait for its results? As a whole we consider, that it is a question of an advanced planned propaganda and premeditated action of the Western countries against Russia.

Let us sum up. The Russian Federation did not violate the Chemical Weapons Convention, all our chemical weapons were destroyed ahead of schedule in 2017. Russia is not and cannot be involved in poisoning the Skripals. We simply do not possess the means for committing this crime. Search for those who are keen to spreading the worldwide anti-Russian hysteria especially on the eve of presidential elections in Russia and cast a shadow on our recent successes in both domestic social and economic development and international achievements. We officially reaffirm that Russia is ready to take part in any open and constructive investigation and supports bringing to account those guilty.

In the conclusion I would like to touch on an important issue and in response to a number of inquiries we’ve received from the British citizens during the past few days to confirm that there are no artificial restrictions applied on them or any other foreign individuals willing to visit Russia with tourist purposes including the World Cup 2018. The doors of Russia are open. Please, visit and enjoy the rich Russian culture and warm hospitality of Russian people.