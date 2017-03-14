Rules For The Mob

Good morning dear and honorable brothers and sisters. I welcome you back, and wish you a happy week. In this article, I would like to shed some light on rules that must be imposed on some of the irresponsible people (mob) who destroy the society with their capricious actions.

In every country, there are strict rules that are applied on everyone, and there must not be anyone who takes the law into his or her hand. But in Kuwait, the story is different. There is a majority of careless and erratic people who fantasize about hurting feelings of others, not keeping in mind that their actions are hurting their country in the first place.

Rules have been imposed in Kuwait to be respected, not to be broken by such a category of ‘heartless mob.’ For example, when an expat worker, a domestic helper or a low-wage laborer goes to seek police’s help and complains about the delay of his or her salary or a case of abuse committed by the sponsor, the humiliating scenario starts at the entrance of the police station, when the officer starts to inquire about the reason behind the complaint. The officer’s reply strikes as thunder: ‘Get out, get out!’ It is as if police stations are made only for the Kuwaiti nationals who have the right to sue their workers or their domestic helpers.

I have personally seen so many cases where some helpless expats go in the police station and end up waiting for hours, and at the end, they would be told to come back the following day senselessly. Does that mean that the expats in this country have no right to complain about the mistreatment of their sponsors or even complain about not getting paid?

Another issue I would like to point at is the importance of imposing stricter regulations and laws to punish staff members who misuse the authority granted to them by the law, instead of yielding to the wasta (connection) which rips through the fabric of the Kuwaiti society and angers Almighty Allah. Let us be like Dubai and Oman where the law is strictly applied on everyone without discrimination.

Turning to another point, talking about reckless driving is an endless story in Kuwait. Everyone seems to be the master of the road who can control the pace of traffic according to his or her desire. One can drive up to 300 kilometers per hour endangering people’s lives. A Porsche driver was recently caught driving at the speed of 320 kilometers per hour on the highway. If that maniac was caught doing this in the United States, he would be severely punished, whereas here, an MP can mediate by saying the famous quote: “He is our son, he did not do anything, please let him go.”

Other rules must also be imposed on those using mobile phones or those putting their kids on their laps while driving. There had been so many cases where a toddler would be seen sticking his head out of an open moon roof, exposing the child’s life to unwanted dangers. Meanwhile, those who use their mobiles while driving do not pay any attention to the traffic, and think they can do whatever they want; either driving very slow or very fast, while swerving between lanes because they are making an important call and do not want to be interrupted.

I really miss driving in the US where driving is a joy by itself. There is no honking, flashing of bright light, cutting off or staring at you at the traffic light, whereas here in Kuwait, the moment the light turns green, you would hear tens of cars honking at you as if there was a wedding behind you. We ask Almighty Allah to keep bestowing his mercy on us all, and protect us from all evil. Amin.

Till the next article insha Allah.

By Talal Al-Ghannam

