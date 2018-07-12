Roumi signs contracts for Terminal 2

KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Hussam Al-Roumi signed a KD 18.585 million ($59.4 million) contract related to the new passenger terminal (T2) at Kuwait International Airport. Roumi said in a statement to KUNA that the first contract includes the design and expansion of the runway adjacent to T2, adding that the second, third, fourth and fifth contracts include small construction works and maintenance of roads and other facilities.

These kinds of projects fit into the Kuwaiti leadership’s 2035 vision of transforming Kuwait into a financial and commercial hub, said Roumi. On July 4, HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended the opening of Kuwait International Airport’s new terminal (T4), which cost KD 52 million ($174.5 million). – KUNA