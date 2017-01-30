Rohit Ramachandran joins Jazeera Airways as CEO

KUWAIT: Jazeera Airways yesterday announced that Rohit Ramachandran has joined the airline as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 30 January, 2017. Ramachandran is an industry veteran, bringing with him over 20 years of aviation experience in both the commercial and operational side of the business. Rohit has worked at global and regional airlines, including KLM, Singapore Airlines, and more recently Air Arabia and its JVs and subsidiaries where he was responsible for the commercial organization.

Jazeera Airways Chairman Marwan Boodai said, “As CEO, Ramachandran will be aiding the Board with the development of the airline’s strategy, and working with the management team on implementation. We look forward to working with Ramachandran to take the airline to new heights.”

Ramachandran said, “Kuwait has dynamic travel market that presents interesting and unique opportunities for Jazeera Airways as it embarks on ambitious new ventures both on the ground, in terms of facilities, and in the air. I look forward to working with the management team and everyone at Jazeera Airways on realizing these opportunities.”

Established in 2005, Jazeera Airways is a Kuwait Stock Exchange-listed company serving popular destinations in the Middle East. The airline operates a fleet of Airbus A320 aircrafts with two class cabins comprising a Business Class and an Economy Class. Business Class travelers get both an upgraded experience and exclusivity, starting with exclusive check-in lines, business lounge access, up to 60 kilograms in free baggage allowance, and an exclusive on-board cabin. The airline’s Economy Class offers travelers free baggage allowance of 40 kilograms and free on-board meals with a changing menu every month