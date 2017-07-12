Roaming food carts exclusively for youth

KUWAIT: Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Minister and State Minister for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri said his postponement of legalizing roaming food carts aims at adding other activities to the project, and stressed that youth should benefit from small businesses exclusively, hinting that studies are currently ongoing to prevent major companies from exploiting roaming food cart licenses.

Personal inquiry The justice ministry launched its new upgrade of personal inquiry services using a PIN code instead of the civil ID number for more security and privacy. To activate the new update, if the user is subscribed to the SMS service, the system will send an SMS to the mobile phone with the PIN, then the user can complete the registration steps. If the user is not a subscriber, then he should go to the justice ministry or citizen service center to apply for the SMS service, then follow the rest of the steps online.

Al-Shamlan Marina Municipal Council member Usama Al-Otaibi issued a press statement with regards to Al-Shamlan Marina’s supposed relocation from Sharq, saying the council’s environmental committee has not taken any decision in this regard, adding that the issue of slipways and marinas was discussed in general as an item on the agenda. He said the committee listened to Kuwait Ports Authority’s explanation on slipways and marinas and the future plans for the facilities including Al-Shamlan Marina in Sharq.

KFSD, EPA meeting Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Director General Major General Khaled Al-Mikrad held a meeting with the Deputy Director General for Technical Affairs at the Environment Public Authority (EPA) Mohammad Al-Enezi and Deputy Director General of the Industry Public Authority Fahhad Al-Mutairi. Several topics of mutual interest were discusse

By Meshaal Al-Enezi