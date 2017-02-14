Road closure necessary; coordination helped ease congestions: MPW official

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Public Works’ (MPW) decision to close part of Al-Ghazali Road was inevitable and should have been done by the end of 2012, but was postponed until the development of Jamal Abdel Nasser and Jahra roads was completed, assistant undersecretary for roads engineering affairs Ahmed Al-Hassan stressed. Speaking at a press conference held at MPW headquarters that was not attended by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), Hassan stressed that the resulting traffic congestion happened only on the first day of the closure, and that coordination with MoI’s traffic department to adjust the timings of some traffic lights helped ease traffic flows on the second and third days. Hassan also noted that trucks were banned on Ghazali Road from 6:00 am till 4:00 pm, during which they are forced to pull over in special areas to help maintain easy traffic flow. Hassan said that the project contractor was instructed to create several U-turns due to be opened within the coming weeks pending further closures on the same road. “Work on the project is racing against the clock to be completed according to schedule by the end of 2018,” he said. Speaking about the Fourth Ring Road, Hassan said that there is a plan being prepared to develop it all the way till Salmiya fire station.

Official reinstated

Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al-Abdullah issued ministerial decision number 8/2017 cancelling former minister Sheikh Salman Al-Hmoud’s decision referring secretary general of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) for investigation over the grilling motion filed against him that eventually forced him to resign from office. The new decision cancelled the secretary general’s suspension for three months, but investigations remain in place.

Former MP sentenced

The criminal court yesterday sentenced former MP Abdulhameed Dashti to a year prison with labor over charges of slandering Chancellor Mohammed Al-Duaij in the ‘Abdaly’ case. Dashti fled abroad in April 2016, ostensibly to seek medical treatment in London. He was sentenced in absentia to 11 years and six months in jail for insulting Saudi Arabia and three years for insulting Bahrain in another case in July last year. In August, Kuwait initiated proceedings to extradite him via Interpol. His current whereabouts are unknown. Separately, the criminal court sentenced citizen Yasser Al-Habib to 10 years in prison with labor over state security charges of joining a banned organization and promoting unrest.

Transfer of responsibility

Following the transfer of responsibility for the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) under his jurisdiction, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, State Minister of Municipal Affairs Mohammed Al-Jabri said that he is currently setting a future plan to organize work at PAAAFR and create a suitable environment to assess its performance and determine malfunctions in order to handle them. Jabri said PAAAFR would be put back on the right track through hard and serious work to stop all violations. He also urged all parties including MPs to support his reform plans to address the Audit Bureau’s remarks on PAAAFR’s performance, namely concerning agriculture. Jabri added that linking PAAAFR and the municipality would lead to more flexibility and cooperation in various projects.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi