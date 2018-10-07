‘Rising Again’ campaign receives tremendous support

KUWAIT: Dr Ravi Pillai, the person who has been entrusted to head a committee to raise funds from Kuwait and Bahrain for rebuilding Kerala, an Indian state, in the aftermath of devastating floods, said the response from Kuwait towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund is overwhelming. The committee initially set a target of collecting around 300 million Indian rupees from Kuwait as donation towards rebuilding the state. But, in view of the deluge of support the committee receives from Indians residing in Kuwait and many Kuwaiti citizens, it is expected that the fund could even reach the mark of Rs 500 million, he said.

Addressing a gathering of Kuwaiti citizens, Indian organizations, businessmen and media persons, at Jumeirah Hotel, Dr Pillai said Kerala’s Minister for Industries E P Jayarajan will visit Kuwait to discuss the future plan to assist Kerala in implementing the reconstruction projects. He urged the gathered to share valuable ideas and thoughts with the minister during his visit and hand over the contribution towards Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. He appealed to the community in Kuwait to join his team in this cause of supporting the victims of this natural disaster. The committee on the spot received around 55 million rupees from citizens and other guests who were present at the meeting.

Dr Pillai is the director of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Roots and Chairman of Loka Kerala Sabha Administration & Kerala Development Fund Creation. Sam Painummodu, a member of the Loka Kerala Sabha from Kuwait welcomed the gathering. Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board Director N Ajithkumar and Loka Kerala Sabha member Babu Francis were also present at the meeting. Thomas Mathew Kadavil proposed a vote of thanks.

A special meeting titled ‘Rising Again -God’s Own Country’ was held in Kuwait on 21st September to discuss ways and means to help Kerala rebuild following the catastrophic floods. The floods took a heavy toll on life and property. It was the most severe deluge in the history of the state that left more than 400 people dead and rendered thousands homeless. The government of Kerala has estimated the damages to be over $4.3 billion.

By Sajeev K Peter