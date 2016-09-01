Retirement health insurance to be effective October: MoH

KUWAIT: Ministry of Health (MoH) Undersecretaries’ Council has announced that the retirement health insurance plan will be effective by mid-October, while “Aafeya” insurance cards will be distributed via health centers following Eid Al-Adha holiday. The executive steps have been taken by the ministry regarding implementing the health insurance plan for the retirees, which aims at securing the highest level of health service in Kuwait, Dr Mahmoud Al-Abdulhadi, MoH’s Assistant Undersecretary, said in a press statement.

Al-Abdulhadi made his remarks following MoH Undersecretaries’ Council meeting, held earlier under chairmanship of the ministry’s Undersecretary Dr Khaled Al-Sahlawi. The meeting also addressed the construction projects, in addition to plans to enforce law implementation and the organizational structures of each of the ministry’s sectors, health programs, and preventive health programs for the retirees, he said.

Meanwhile, Al-Abdulhadi mentioned that the meeting also discussed health sectors’ commitment to implement the ministry’s developmental plan in accordance with timeframes, he said, noting that the assistant undersecretaries have briefed the meeting with the latest projects and phases of their implementations. Furthermore, the meeting also stressed the importance of enhancing the marine ambulance fleet, enhancing its organizational structure, and providing it with competent manpower. – KUNA