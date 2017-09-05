Restaurant inspection campaigns

KUWAIT: Head of the capital municipality A and B inspection teams, Abdullah Jabber said his teams had conducted inspection campaigns throughout the Eid vacation on various restaurants and stores. He added that the campaigns resulted in filing 32 citations including violating cleanliness conditions, selling expired food items, not having health certificates, using unlicensed ads, operating without a license, removing 26 ads and destroying 23 kilos of expired food items.