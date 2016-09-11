Restaurant fined for adding extra charges

KUWAIT: Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s emergency team in Siddeeq fined a fast food restaurant in Shuhada for adding extra charges to a bill. In a related development, the ministry announced that its emergency teams have filed 13 citations against fast food restaurants for violating delivery fees. The ministry had announced intensifying inspections against ‘unjustified’ price increases following gasoline prices’ hike on September 1.

Safe celebration Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) warned all citizens and expats against accidents and incidents that may happen during the Eid Al-Adha holidays, such as children’s exposure to fireworks or using lifts alone. KFSD Director Col Khalil Al-Amir said fires can result from using charcoal for incense and placing the burning charcoal later near flammable materials such as fabrics or furniture. “It is advisable to get rid of the charcoal in a sink,” he highlighted, adding that cooking gas must be turned off after use and periodically checked to make sure there are no leaks.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi