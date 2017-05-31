Respecting traffic rules for safer driving – MAKE KUWAIT GREAT

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

According to 24-year-old Abdulrahman Al-Bkheet, a student, traffic is the foremost problem in Kuwait. He has many ideas to solve it and is also willing to help in this issue. He answered the question on how one could help in the development of the nation as follows:

“Traffic jam is majorly experienced after the public sector work hours in the afternoons, leading people to delay their return back home. My first suggestion is to deploy a police officer to regulate the timings of the traffic signal. The metro project should be initiated shortly for it can relieve traffic jams. It is also an environment friendly measure, which can mitigate the number of vehicles on the road. I would like to participate in solving this problem by volunteering to standing near some of the jammed crossings or roundabouts where there is no policeman to manage the traffic. I once had done the same when a traffic light stopped working. Other reasons for traffic problems are not following traffic rules and regulations, especially using the safety lanes and changing tracks without indictor. From my side, I am doing my best to respect traffic rules, and I try to impart knowledge regarding traffic rules to my younger brother when he is picked back from school.”

By Nawara Fattahova