Residency affairs departments announces Ramadan hours

KUWAIT: Residency affairs departments in the Capital, Farwaniya and Ahmadi governorates will be open for work during Ramadan in the afternoon period from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm to receive company transactions only, the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) relations and security media department announced yesterday.

Separately, MoI’s relations and security media department’s acting manager Brig Tawheed Al-Kandari said MoI has made all preparations needed to ensure smooth traffic flows and security during Ramadan. Kandari said that in addition to coordination between all related bodies, fixed and mobile checkpoints will be set up at various spots. He urged road users to respect traffic laws and regulations in terms of speed limits, namely before iftar. He also called for not obstructing traffic and respecting other drivers while using parking spaces outside mosques and shopping malls. He also urged truck drivers to respect ban timings to avoid legal accountability. “Trucks will be banned on weekdays (Sundays to Thursdays) during rush hours,” he explained, noting that using the left emergency lane will be allowed only during congestions from 6 am till midnight at a maximum speed of 45 km per hour. “The use of the right lane is completely banned,” he underlined.

Kandari urged both citizens and expats to respect Islamic regulations and traditions, and warned that as stipulated by law number 44/1968, eating or drinking in public during daytime in Ramadan is punishable by up to a KD 100 fine and/or up to one month in jail. Moreover, Kandari urged everyone to take care of their personal belongings and not leave their vehicles open with engines running or leave any valuables inside them. He also warned that beggars will be arrested and immediately deported.

In other news, the Warrant Officers Training Institute yesterday concluded its training season for the 2017-2018 academic year under the auspices of and with the attendance of MoI’s training director Maj Gen Anwar Al-Barjas. Barjas explained that the institute had organized its 9th first aid training course in the period of April 22 to May 3, 2018, its 5th handwriting training course and a wireless operator training course in the period of April 29 to May 3, 2018.

Stolen vehicle

Ahmadi criminal investigators arrested two citizens with a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a ranch in Kabd, the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) relations and security media department said. The suspects also had a large number of license plates they had collected from vehicles they had earlier stolen, in addition to used tires they had been using for stunt driving.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun