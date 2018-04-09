Reshuffle at Info Ministry

KUWAIT: Well-informed sources at the Information Ministry said a plan to reshuffle some senior officials has been approved and will take effect within the coming few days. The sources added that the reshuffling will be done according to the ministry’s new structure to avoid administrative cases that might be filed against the ministry, like those filed during previous reshuffles.

Minara Prestige Tower

The Malaysian weekly Edge said that Kuwait Finance House has offered the 36-storey Minara Prestige Tower it owns in the capital for sale for 700-750 million ringgits.

Real estate assets

Minister of State for Housing Affairs Jenan Boshehri stressed that the housing authority’s board of directors decided to proceed with establishing a company to develop real estate assets after it halted foundation procedures on Dec 14, 2017 and refunded KD 25 million it had deposited in the company’s account because of the few number of shareholders and MoCI’s objections.

KSE, India boost ties

Kuwait Society of Engineers (KSE) and the Indian embassy in Kuwait stressed their keenness on boosting friendly relations between Kuwait and India. This came during a visit yesterday to KSE by the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Jeeva Sagar, who was received by KSE Chairman Faisal Dowaih Al-Ottol. Ottol hailed the role played by Indian engineers in Kuwait, noting that around 10,000 of them worked in Kuwait through the Indian Society of Engineers’ branch in Kuwait. He added that KSE will provide all possible support to overcome any obstacles faced by engineers working in Kuwait. He also noted that Indian engineers who want ‘To Whom it May Concern’ certificates will be able to get them through the companies they work for and that company representatives will collectively apply to KSE to issue the certificates on their behalf.

Sagar stressed India’s keenness on developing relations with Kuwait through mutual recognition of engineering establishments accredited by the Indian human resources development ministry. He also noted that India is keen that Indian engineers are highly qualified. In a different concern, KSE board member Musaed Eyada Al-Shemmari called for facilitating traffic flow between Saad Al-Abdullah and Jaber Al-Ahmad by building U-turns on the bridge connecting both areas.

Shrimping season

Kuwait Fishermen Union Chairman Thaher Al-Sowayyan urged PAAAFR to determine the beginning of the shrimping season in national waters. He also called for putting an end to what he described as “fishermen’s constant miseries”, noting that Kuwaiti fishermen do not have proper accommodation or areas to store their boats and gear after the conclusion of the season. Sowayyan renewed his demands to move imported fish out of the Sharq fish market immediately, because the latter was originally built as an outlet for local fish only. He also warned that some fishmongers mix imported fish with local ones and sell them all as local fish. PAAAFR Chairman Sheikh Mohammed Yousef Al-Sabah yesterday met the chairman of the dairy producers and cow breeders union and a number of breeders to discuss the problems they are facing and find solutions for them. Both sides also discussed the possibility of allowing the establishment of new dairy factories, in addition to discussing the problem of fodder subsidies.

Co-ops Soccer Championship

Under the auspices of Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Fawaz Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Ahmadi governorate’s 3rd Co-ops Soccer Championship will kick off today and run until Thursday, April 12. Ahmadi governorate’s government relations manager Hamed Al-Ibrahim said the championship will be held in collaboration with the Consumer Cooperative Societies Union and Ahmadi educational zone. He also noted that the championship will be sponsored by CBK and will include 14 teams named after various co-ops comprising of secondary school students.