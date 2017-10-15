Rescuers stop maid from committing suicide

KUWAIT: An Ethiopian housemaid was stopped from committing suicide at her sponsor’s house in Sulaibikhat, said security sources. Rescue forces rushed to the scene where paramedics took the maid to Al-Sabah hospital with a forehead wound after she had banged her head to the wall several times in a hysterical fit. Initial reports suggest that the maid had just received news about her mother’s death when she went suffered an emotional breakdown.

Smoke inhalation

Three children suffered from smoke inhalation when a fire broke out in Ishbeliya, said security sources noting that firemen form Ardhiya and Farwaniya rushed to the scene and found that the fire had started on the third floor of the building. The building was evacuated, children were rescued and the fire controlled. Further investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Janitor assaulted

A citizen and his friend were arrested for assaulting an Egyptian building janitor in Riq’ee, said security sources. An eyewitness living in the same building saw the janitor being assaulted after he tried to stop the two from clicking pictures of the vehicles parked outside and asked them to leave, so he called the police. A case was filed.

Fake project

A lawyer filed a case against an Arab woman, accusing her of taking KD 6,000 from his client to start a fake project.

Work mishap

An Asian construction worker was rushed to hospital with serious injuries that he sustained after falling from the third floor of a building under construction in Ashbeliya, said security sources. A case was filed for investigations.

Mugging

An Asian man was assaulted and robbed by three assailants in Khaitan, said security sources. A case was filed and investigations are underway to identify the suspects and put them under arrest. – Translated from the Arabic press