Reports about storming mosque in Sharq are groundless: Interior Ministry

Measures to arrest fugitives cover the whole country

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Interior has dismissed as “totally untrue” reports circulated on social media about a special forces’ raid on a mosque in Sharq district of Kuwait City and the detention of one person. Neither the mosque was stormed, nor a person was detained, the ministry’s Public Relations and Security Media Department stressed in a press statement Friday. It clarified that a security team had visited the mosque after coordination with the official in charge there to examine precautionary measures applied to guarantee the safety of worshippers.

Both the precautionary measures and security visits are part of a plan to maintain the security of all state facilities and worshipping places across the country, it added. The statement said that the ministry’s Undersecretary Gen Mahmoud Al-Dosari had paid similar regular inspection visits to similar places. The ministry urged people to give no heed to these fabricated news and rumors which are meant to stir up a disturbance. It added that the ministry is ready to respond to any queries over the matter in a transparent manner.

Security measures

The Interior Ministry had announced on Thursday that pre-emptive security measures, including deployment of police patrols and several checkpoints, have been taken to bring to justice fugitives and criminals who are wanted for justice in relations to criminal, civilian, etc cases.

In a press statement, the ministry said the adopted security measures cover the state’s six governorates and do not focus on a certain area. It added that the ministry would forge ahead with shouldering its responsibilities and carrying out its duties in accordance to a comprehensive security plan to which all the ministry departments are contributing.

The ministry urged citizenry and residents to cooperate with security people and carry with their IDs and personal documents. It stressed that the measures aim to maintain the country’s security and people’s safety. It called on all people to refrain from circulating inaccurate information, adding that it is ready to respond to any query. – KUNA