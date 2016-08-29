Rents going down?

KUWAIT: The successful housing plan in which a large number of units were distributed and power was connected in new cities such as the Jaber Al-Ahmad area is expected to lead to further drop in apartments’ rents in Kuwait, said high ranking sources at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

This factor coupled with others including the drop in oil prices as well as supply and demand has led to notable reduction in the real estate market’s inflation, said the sources. —Al-Rai