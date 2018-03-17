Rent allowance suspended to 713 Kuwaitis

KUWAIT: Minister of Housing and Minister of State for Services Jenan Boshehri said payment of rent allowance to 713 citizens has been suspended because they failed to update their information. Boshehri added that according to article 19 of law number 47/1993 pertaining housing welfare, rent allowance recipients have to notify the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) of any changes in their marital, employment or property ownership information based on which they might not deserve rent allowances after a maximum of one month effective from the change.

Boshehri added that once the changes are reported and checked by the housing authority within a month, the suspended rent allowance will be paid retroactively. She added that the housing authority systems have been linked to 11 relevant government bodies to probe any changes in beneficiary citizens’ data.

By A Saleh