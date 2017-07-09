Rehabilitation of returnees from terrorist organizations vital: Envoy

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation, Ambassador Nasser Al-Subeeh, stressed yesterday the importance of rehabilitating and reintegrating returnees from terrorist organizations and areas of conflict in the society.

Subeeh said prior to the departure of Kuwait’s delegation participating in the Global Coalition against Daesh conference in Washington, which starts its work today, that Kuwait has submitted a proposal in this regard aimed at establishing mechanisms for rehabilitating and integrating those combatants in their communities after being subjected to fair trials.

He added that the meeting would be attended by the Stabilization Support Group against Daesh, the Strategic Contact Group of the Alliance against Daesh, Counter Daesh Finance Group and the Counter-Daesh Coalition Working Group on Foreign Terrorist Fighters in addition to senior political officials on the sidelines of the meeting. He said that the participants in the regular meeting in Washington will discuss the latest developments in the war against Daesh and ways to maintain the continuation of preventing the funding of its elements and depriving it of self-financing sources.

He said that the terrorist organizations began to decline after the liberation of the city of Mosul in northern Iraq, stressing keenness of the State of Kuwait to contribute to the process of helping the displaced and rehabilitation of areas liberated from the grip of the organization.

Ambassador Subeeh said Kuwait’s contribution comes to help displaced people return to their land as soon as possible and to alleviate their suffering by providing them with all the necessities of life. He explained that the issue of rehabilitation of liberated areas need military forces to clear land liberated from mines and explosive objects to be followed by the rehabilitation of infrastructure, especially schools, health centers and vital public facilities. He said that cooperation and coordination among all countries has contributed to reducing the flow of fighters to “terrorist” organizations and to achieve success on the battlefield.

Ambassador Subeeh expressed hope that the conference will produce results and mechanisms that support the efforts of the international coalition against Daesh in Syria and Iraq to avoid the return of all the ugly scenes. The Global Coalition against Daesh conference was formed in 2015 after the control of the organization on large areas of Syria and Iraq, and includes more than 70 countries including 12 Arab countries. – KUNA