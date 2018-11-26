Red tide in Kuwait waters

KUWAIT: The Environment Public Authority (EPA) said Sunday it spotted red tide two miles from Shamlan boat-docking area. An EPA team inspected surrounding maritime areas and collected samples from waters where the color changed to red. Tests showed an increase in Myrionecta rubra (355,000 cells in every liter), thus causing the red tide, but it is not poisonous. EPA said its team also noticed an increase in the chlorophyll in areas near Kuwait Towers, Green Island, Mina Abdullah and Zour, Shuaiba station and Khairan chalets. – KUNA