Red Arrows perform airshow in Kuwait

KUWAIT: The Royal Air Force (RAF) aerobatic team the Red Arrows presented a spectacular show yesterday on the Gulf Road near the Kuwait Towers. The show started with a 15 minutes show of the Kuwait Air Force planes, followed by a 20-minutes-long show by the Red Arrows team, which colored the sky with blue, red and white.

The attendees enjoyed watching the show and taking photos. It was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mohammed State Minister for Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Salman Al-Homoud General Director of Civil Aviation, British Ambassador to Kuwait, other officers and public.

Major General Abdullah Al-Fodari noted that this show came after huge preparations. “This show aims to enhance the performance of the Kuwaiti air forces and to encourage the students of the Ahmad Al-Jaber Air-force College. Three Kuwait F18 airplanes, one helicopter, and nine British Hawk T1 airplanes participated in this show. The plans presented,” he pointed out.

Major Adam Collins representing the Red Arrows said that the team presented different aerobatic moves such as the concord, diamond, and different maneuvers by seven airplanes, and then by two airplanes, concluded by collective maneuvers by the complete team.

The Red Arrows have been impressing crowds across the United Kingdom and around the world for more than 50 years. 2016 was a particularly exciting year for the team, performing in China for the first time as well as mounting displays in16 countries, including Kuwait, on their way to and from the Far East. The team, which flies British-built T1 Hawk fast-jets, will have completed more than 4800 shows since their very first show in 1965.

Today, the Red Arrows are known and admired throughout the world, acting as ambassadors for Great Britain wherever they fly. In addition to demonstrating the UK’s commitment to regional security and defense, the RAF team also support UK industry by showcasing the capabilities of British equipment and expertise. Inspiring millions of people every year, the world’s premier aerobatic team, the Red Arrows represent excellence both at home and overseas through their display of speed, agility and teamwork.

By Nawara Fattahova