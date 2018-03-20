Recommendation to allow expats to own properties

KUWAIT: Official sources said a report prepared by the Cabinet’s economic affairs committee includes a proposal to allow expats own their own properties in Kuwait. The sources added that the committee approved the proposal on grounds that it would activate the real estate market, support a vital national economy resource, provide the real estate market with abundant capital and increase demand for private residence in investment areas. The committee’s report also stressed that allowing expats own property would not be made at the expense of citizens and that the ministry of state for housing affairs will continue building new cities to provide housing to them.

Apartment buildings

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced offering for public bidding two tenders – one to build 40 apartment buildings (with 720 apartments) and the other to build 20 buildings with 390 apartments, in addition to utilities in the investment district in Sabah Al-Ahmad residential city. A statement by the authority yesterday explained that the apartments will be allocated to divorced and widowed Kuwaiti women as well as those married to non-Kuwaitis. The authority added that the first project is expected to be executed within 30 months and the second within 24 months.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi