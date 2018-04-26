Reckless truck driver identified

KUWAIT: Police have identified a pickup truck driver who escaped arrest, in addition to another motorist who helped him flee, as search is on to put them under arrest, the Interior Ministry said in a statement yesterday. Police had launched an investigation to identify and arrest the pickup truck driver after a video clip went viral on social media showing him driving recklessly at a street in Kuwait. Patrolmen were able to locate the truck that had no license plates, and ordered its driver to pull over, but he drove away instead. When police attempted to chase him, another driver swerved in and obstructed their way, which enabled the suspect to escape while the second driver managed to flee as well. Police managed to locate the pickup truck later and impounded it, but the driver was nowhere to be found. The two suspects were later identified and investigations are ongoing in search for them.

Preventive measures

Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) Deputy Director General for the Prevention Sector Maj Gen Khalid Abdullah Fahad inspected several buildings under construction to make sure that preventive measures are taken in those buildings.

Bridge opened

The Traffic General Department will open the bridge of Jamal Abdulnasser road’s extension across from Sulaibkhat and Gharnata areas at dawn today, the department announced yesterday.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun