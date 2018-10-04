Reckless driver held, car seized



KUWAIT: The interior ministry’s relations and security information department commented on a video of a pickup driver driving recklessly in Qairawan. The department said traffic patrols located the vehicle and impounded it, and charged the motorist with endangering his and others’ lives by driving the wrong way and concealing the license plate numbers.

The driver of a sewage truck who dumped his load on King Fahd Road was arrested and sent to the environment police, and action is being taken to deport him.

Director General of Kuwait Fire Services Directorate Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad met leaders of all sectors to discuss several matters related to work performance according to plans and strategies.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun