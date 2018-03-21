Reckless driver detained at friend’s wedding

KUWAIT: Police arrested a reckless driver who was celebrating his friend’s wedding, and his car was impounded. Police responded to several calls about the suspect’s behavior, and when they arrived, the man refused to obey their orders and attempted to escape. He was put under arrest after showing fierce resistance. He faces several charges.

Car fire

A car caught fire on Sixth Ring Road near Farwaniya, causing a huge traffic jam. Police and firemen dealt with the incident and no injuries were reported.