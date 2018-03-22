Reckless driver arrested; police hunt accomplice

KUWAIT: Responding to a social media video showing a motorist blocking a police patrol to stop it from arresting a reckless driver outside a wedding hall in Sabahiya, the interior ministry’s relations and security media department announced that detectives managed to arrest the reckless driver and impounded the vehicle he used. The department added that the vehicle used to block the police patrol’s way was also found and impounded, while its driver is still at large.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun