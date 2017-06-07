Recent developments caused sadness in GCC: ICM

KUWAIT: The recent developments in the region have caused sadness to all people in the Gulf Cooperation Council, said Mohamamd Al-Olaim, Secretary General of the Islamic Constitutional Movement (ICM). He made his statement during ICM’s annual ghabqa held Tuesday evening at the diwaniya of former MP Nasser Al-Sane in Rawdha. The ghabqa was attended by ICM members, ministers, lawmakers, representatives from various nongovernmental organizations and citizens.

Olaim also expressed hopes that the efforts exerted by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah will succeed in bridging the gaps. Meanwhile, MP Osama Al-Shaheen stressed that all citizens are fully behind the political leadership and that they support what he described as His Highness the Amir’s ‘wise measures’ and positive neutrality. He also expressed hopes that the crisis will be resolved soon. Deputy National Assembly Speaker MP Essa Al-Kandari also expressed hopes that His Highness the Amir’s efforts will succeed in solving the GCC problems.

Home businesses

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan said that the home businesses licenses will be launched after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and stressed that the ministry is working on getting many important laws passed in that regard.

Hearing

The court of appeal is scheduled to convene today to hear the argument on the defense of 70 citizens, including 11 former MPs, accused of breaking into the parliament.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi