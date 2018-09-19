Real estate fraud cases referred to prosecution

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) yesterday reaffirmed that it was following up with a number of real estate fraud cases referred to prosecution, adding that the public prosecution asked for more information about the complaints. A statement issued by MoCI yesterday stressed the ministry will carry on with the process to hold violating companies accountable. MoCI also announced forming a special committee to directly communicate with the public prosecution concerning the investigations in progress.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi