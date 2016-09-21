Rate of Alzheimer’s growing

KUWAIT: Head of MoH’s Media Office Dr Ghaliya Al-Mutairi said the rate of Alzheimer’s is growing in Kuwait due to the growing number of elderly people and longer lifespans. She also noted that elderly citizens receive outstanding healthcare both physically and psychologically. Speaking at a ceremony held to celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day under the auspices of MoH Undersecretary Dr Khaled Al-Sahlawi and in the presence of Sheikh Aneesa Al-Sabah, Mutairi said that according to WHO reports in 2015, 46.8 million people suffer from dementia worldwide and that the number is expected to jump to 74.7 million by 2030. Mutairi also noted that Alzheimer’s usually affects people older than 65. “However, a number of people develop early-onset Alzheimer’s, which can affect people from around 40 years of age,” she said.

Petrol price case

The Administrative Court yesterday decided to pass its sentence in a case filed demanding cancellation of the new petrol prices on Sept 28, said Ali Al-Ali, one of the lawyers suing the Cabinet. He pointed out that although the decision has been in effect since the beginning of the month, it has not so far been published in the official gazette Al-Kuwait Al-Youm.

KFSD tours schools

KFSD’s PR and Media Department said a prevention team toured some public and private schools to make sure they all adhere to safety codes. In another development, MoE’s private education director Abdullah Hamad Al-Ajmi yesterday met a number of private school directors to discuss new regulations for the new school year, including times when teachers can do transactions at the department, school building conditions, chain of command and assessment reports. Ajmi also stressed banning the collection of any cash donations in schools and warned that violators would be referred for legal investigations.

Charities in Hawally

Municipal council member and head of Hawally committee Yousef Al-Ghareeb suggested allocating a piece of land for charities in Hawally in order to help organize these charities work.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi