Rare robbery case

KUWAIT: Hawally detectives are investigating a rare robbery case where the suspect stormed into a woman’s house and made away with only her smart phone. Security sources said that police are thoroughly looking into the case.

‘An act of revenge’

Social media users were stormed by some indecent photos going viral online. Police launched an investigation and tracked the suspect (a Kuwaiti) who used the picture of a bedoon man to post the indecent photos in order to put him in trouble. The suspect claimed that the bedoon man was having an affair with wife, so he wanted a way to get back at him.

Mosque threat

State operatives have launched an investigation over a threat to blow up a mosque at Sabah Al-Nasser area after a Saudi man received a Whatsapp message threatening to attack the mosque. Interior Ministry received a call about a fight in Sulaibiya, and found out that the dispute was between the caller (a Saudi man) and his son over the threatening messages he saw on his son’s phone. – Al Rai, Al Anbaa