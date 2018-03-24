Rare artifacts found along eastern coast

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) has discovered tens of cemeteries and engraved items in a popular eastern resort on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. The new discoveries are reminiscent of a bronze age culture known as “Um Al-Nar”, which existed around 2,500 BC in the area of modern-day United Arab Emirates and northern Oman, the director of NCCAL’s department of antiquities and museums Sultan Al-Duweish told KUNA yesterday.

He pointed out that the area was at one point a vibrant trade zone that linked vast civilizations across eastern Saudi Arabia, adding the findings are the byproduct of extensive archaeological surveys carried out on unexplored landscapes. On the purpose of such endeavors, Duweish noted it helps uncover the illustrious history of Kuwait, a nation whose soil has contributed immensely to the growth of human civilization. The NCCAL official revealed that the council has partnered with a number of renowned schools and institutes in its quest to locate hidden cultural gems. – KUNA