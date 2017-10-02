Rapid bacteria detection system soon in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Central Circle Company has launched a workshop for the first fully-automated solution permitted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for quantitative antibiotic susceptibility testing direct from patient samples. Accelerate Pheno System enables laboratories to substantially reduce the processing time to provide patients with optimal therapy by up to 40 hours faster than conventional methods. This means that bacteria detection and sensitivity to antibiotics can be assessed faster than before, which will allow rapid and accurate treatment of patients. The system will be available very soon in Kuwait.