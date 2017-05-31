Ramadan trucks ban hours announced

KUWAIT: The Traffic General Department announced yesterday the timing of trucks’ ban on main roads during Ramadan, which will be from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and from 12:30pm to 3:00 pm every week from Sunday through Thursday. The department also announced that driving on the left safety lane would be allowed from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Further, the department said that morning official working hours at all traffic department offices would be from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm, while the afternoon working hours at the registrations, driver’s licenses, automobile technical examination, driving tests and traffic citations investigations department would be from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In addition, the department announced that automobile technical examination companies open from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm and from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun