Ramadan likely from May 17

KUWAIT: The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, May 17, Kuwaiti astronomer Adel Al-Saadoun said yesterday. He noted that the crescent might not be visible in Kuwait and could only be seen by telescope, while the inhabitants of the Maghreb region (in northern Africa) will be able to see the crescent clearly. Muslims fast in Ramadan from dawn to dusk, in line with the Islamic doctrine. Eating, drinking or smoking at public places is prohibited by Kuwaiti law. – KUNA