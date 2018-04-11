Ramadan items’ prices

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it will closely monitor prices in supermarkets and stores during the month of Ramadan. In a statement yesterday, the ministry said that its Consumer Protection Department held a meeting to follow up on different items sold in co-operative societies and markets for Ramadan.

The ministry has assigned teams across the country to inspect goods and monitor prices to protect consumers against buying damaged or expired items, and impose sanctions on law violators which includes closing stores, it said. The teams will also make sure that all needed goods are available and ready for sale before the beginning of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the ministry called on consumers to contact its complaints hotline 135 to report any problems they may face. – KUNA