QNET kick-starts Limitless Expo ‘QNET Carnival’ in Gulf

KUWAIT: Prominent Asian direct selling company QNET launched the Limitless Expo in the GCC region at the Marina Mall, Kuwait City. Themed ‘QNET Carnival’, the expo propagated QNET’s concept of ‘Absolute Living’ among families and individuals by displaying a wide and exciting range of lifestyle enhancing and wellness products.

The concept of ‘Absolute Living’ was formulated to help people achieve a well-balanced life with a healthier body, mind, and spirit. Some of QNET’s best-selling products including the newly launched HomePure Nova Water Filtration System, Qafé green coffee for weight loss, supplements like Olé (made from pure olive leaf extracts), LifeQode Sun & Moon, and LifeQode EDG3, as well as its skincare range, Physio Radiance and DEFY, are put on display for the public at the mall all day.

Mall-goers can get acquainted with QNET and its products and services through the product demonstrations, the product samples that are being given away, and their cordial interaction with expo staff.

“QNET’s products and services have the predominant goal of making complete well-being accessible to all. Through the Kuwait Expo, we would like people to see and learn about the wide range of products that we offer and encourage them to proactively take care of their physical and mental health by using naturally healthy products,” said Khaled Diab, QNET’s Regional General Manager, MENA.

The ‘QNET Carnival’ is open until 10 PM every day.

As a prominent Asian direct selling company, QNET provides a wide range of life enhancing products that are offered through its proprietary e-commerce platform to customers and distributors in more than 100 countries. The company has over 25 offices and agencies worldwide, and more than 50 stockists, apart from localized operations or franchisees in a number of countries. In the UAE, QNET operates from 3 locations, offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as a logistics hub in Dubai.

Established in Hong Kong in 1998, QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Associations of Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Indonesia. QNET is also a part of the Hong Kong Health Food Association, and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others.

QNET is active in sports sponsorships around the world, including football, badminton and more, due to the company’s strong belief that the drive, passion, and teamwork of sports mirror those of QNET. QNET recently signed a new and exciting partnership with Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) as its official direct selling partner for three years.