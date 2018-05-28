Qatar’s Emir in Kuwait on a brotherly visit

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday held an Iftar (fast-breaking) banquet at Dasman Palace in honor of visiting Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and his accompanying delegation. Earlier yesterday, Qatar’s Emir arrived in Kuwait – leading an official delegation on a brotherly visit to congratulate His Highness the Amir on the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. On arrival, Sheikh Tamim was received by His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and senior state officials.

The visiting delegation includes Qatari Emir’s Personal Representative Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiyah; Chief of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Khaled Bin Khalifa Al Thani and other high ranking officials. – KUNA