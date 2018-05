Qatari leader receives Amir’s letter

DOHA: Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani received a letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday, dealing with bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern. The Qatari Amir was given the letter by His Highness the Amir’s envoy and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, who arrived in the Qatari capital earlier yesterday. – KUNA