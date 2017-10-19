Qatar and Kuwait discuss efforts to resolve crisis

DOHA: Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed yesterday with Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah the latest developments regarding the Kuwaiti mediation to resolve the Gulf crisis.

Qatari News Agency (QNA) said the Qatari emir and Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, along with the accompanying delegation, examined the close and brotherly relations between the two countries and regional and international issues. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, in the beginning of his audience with the Qatari emir, conveyed greetings and good wishes from HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the emir and his people. Sheikh Tamim asked Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled to relay his tributes and good wishes to HH the Amir and the Kuwaiti people. – KUNA