Qatar Airways flights operations are as normal

Three flights to carry stranded passengers from KSA to Muscat

KUWAIT: Qatar Airways released the following statement yesterday concerning the situation arising from the ban on its flights to four Arab countries: ‘Qatar Airways operations are running as normal with no disruptions to flights with the exception of those to the four countries Qatar Airways has been restricted to fly to.

In response to these restrictions Qatar Airways has arranged for three charter flights departing Jeddah today at 16:00, 22:00, and 23:00 local time, to Muscat in order to assist all Qatar Airways passengers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

We encourage all Qatari passengers stranded to make their way to King Abdulaziz International Airport to avail of these three flights today.

Full details of these charter flights are available on Qatar Airways Travel Alert page. All effected passengers in Doha on route to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been assisted with alternative onward travel arrangements. At Qatar Airways, our passengers remain our utmost priority and we will continue to ensure they have a seamless journey to their final destinations.’