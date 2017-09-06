Qadsia, Kuwait clubs face-off at football Super Cup today

KUWAIT: Qadsia and Kuwait sports clubs will face-off today in the Super Cup at Jaber international stadium, a match which signals the start of the new football season. Kuwait sports club, champion of the Amiri Cup, is seeking to win the competition for the fourth time in its history and third in a row. The club is eager to match to rivals, Qadsia who won the competition in four occasions. Qadsia is seeking to win its fifth title.
“Friendly games and camps were held in preparation for the match and hopefully this will have a positive impact on the team in beginning of the new season”, said football manager of Kuwait Adel Al-Enzi in a statement to KUNA. “Players are technically and physically prepared for the game,” Al-Enzi affirmed.
On his part, media coordinator at Qadsia’s football team, Ziad Al-Shatti said that his team was on a training camp in Turkey recently and is fully prepared for the Super Cup and the new season. Kuwait Super Cup launched in 2008, it is one match that brings together the winner of the Amiri Cup and the winner of the League title.
