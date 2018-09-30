Public Works Ministry focusing on projects in Northern Kuwait

KUWAIT: Ministry of Public Works said yesterday that it is now focusing on projects in the northern region of Kuwait such as Boubyan Island and Al-Harir City’s development project. Spokesman of the Ministry Abdulmuhsen Al-Enizi told KUNA that the northern region’s development project includes linking Boubyan Island to Subiya area, stating that the entire project is a part of Kuwait’s 2035 vision. Sheikh Jaber Bridge, which will link Kuwait City to areas in the north of the country over Kuwait Bay, is also one of the main components of the state development project, he said. Boubyan Island and Al-Harir City’s development project will be at a total cost of KD 30 billion (approximately USD 100 billion). – KUNA