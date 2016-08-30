Public transport, taxi fares revised as petrol prices rise – New tariffs increase based on distance travelled

KUWAIT: Long lines of cars snaked out of gas stations yesterday, as motorists rushed to fill up before petrol prices go up tomorrow, Sept 1. While government officials have reassured the public that prices of basic commodities and services will not be increased, Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khalid Al-Sabah yesterday issued ministerial decisions setting new tariffs for taxis and public transport. The new charges are based on the distance travelled.

According to the new amendments that go into effect tomorrow, public transport fares range from 150 fils within Kuwait City to as much as 600 fils to Jahra and Ahmadi. Travelling from Kuwait City on public transport to border areas will cost KD 2.500.

The new taxi fares have been set according to their type – private taxis, call taxis, roaming taxis – ranging from a base charge of 350 fils to 600 fils, which will increase according to the distance travelled and the waiting period. As for airport taxis/limousines, the new fares are calculated on the type of vehicle and the destination, ranging from KD 5 to KD 35.

The Cabinet raised petrol prices late last month as part of economic reforms aimed at countering falling oil revenues. From tomorrow, the price of low octane petrol will rise by 41 percent to 85 fils a liter from 60 fils, while high grade petrol will increase by 61 percent to 105 fils from 65 fils. These two types account for most of the petrol consumed in the country. The price of environmentally friendly low-emission “ultra” petrol will go up by 83 percent to 165 fils a liter from 95 fils.

The new ministerial decisions are as follows:

Article 1

Article 1, 2 of ministerial decree 173/1982 shall be amended as follows:

Article 1

The tariff for taxis will be as follows:

First: Private taxis

1- Start of the service (when boarding the cab) will be KD 0.500

2- 150 fils per kilometer

3- 50 fils per waiting minute.

In case of a breakdown during the service that causes the car to stop, no waiting period will be calculated, only the traveled distance.

Second: Airport taxi tariffs of both types (airport limousine/airport taxi) as per the following table:

No. 1

Area: Sabhan, Magwa, Farwaniya, Jleeb, Rehab, Ishbeliya, Ardiya, Rabiya, Rai, Omariya, Khaitan, Siddeeq, Salam, Hitteen, Shuhada, Zahra, Mubarak Abdullah Al-Jaber, Surra, Qurtuba, Yarmouk

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 5; (5 passengers) KD 7, (7 passengers) KD 8. Stretch limo – KD 13.

No. 2

Area: Khaldiya, Adailiya, Faiha, Kaifan, Shamiya, Kuwait City, Residential Shuwaikh, Industrial Shuwaikh, Riggae, Andalus, Granada, Sulaibkhat, Abdullah Al-Salem

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 6; (5 passengers) KD 8, (7 passengers) KD 13. Stretch limo – KD 18

No. 3

Area: Hawally, Nugra, Maidan Hawally, Shaab, Salmiya, Rawda, Qadsiya, Nuzha, Daiya, Bneid Al-Gar, Mansouriya, Jabriya

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 6; (5 passengers) KD 8, (7 passengers) KD 13. Stretch limo – KD 18

No. 4

Area: Rumaithiya, Salwa, Messila, Bayan, Mishref, Mubarak Al-Abdullah

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 6; (5 passengers) KD 8, (7 passengers) KD 13. Stretch limo – KD 18

No. 5

Area: Firdous, Sulaibiya, Sabah Al-Nasser, West Abdullah Mubarak, Abdullah Mubarak

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 7; (5 passengers) KD 10, (7 passengers) KD 13. Stretch limo – KD 18

No. 6

Area: Dhahr, Qurain, Adan, Qusoor, Jaber Al-Ali, Funaitees, Fintas, Hadiya, Reqqa, Fahd Al-Ahmad

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 7; (5 passengers) KD 10, (7 passengers) KD 18. Stretch limo – KD 22

No. 7

Area: Manqaf, Sabahiya, Fahaheel, Ahmadi, Shuaiba, Sabah Al-Ahmad, Ali Sabah Al-Salem

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 7; (5 passengers) KD 13, (7 passengers) KD 18. Stretch limo – KD 22

No. 8

Area: Jahra, Mutlaa, Doha Port, Entertainment City, Jaber Al-Ahmad, Saad Al-Abdullah, Qairawan, Nahda, Mutlaa, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, West Sulaibkhat

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 12; (5 passengers) KD 18, (7 passengers) KD 22. Stretch limo – KD 27

No. 9

Area: Zour , Khairan, Marine Sabah Al-Ahmad

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 17; (5 passengers) KD 22, (7 passengers) KD 27. Stretch limo – KD 32

No. 10

Area: Abdaly, Salmy, Nuwaiseeb, Wafra, Subbiya

Type of car: Saloon (4 passengers) KD 21; (5 passengers) KD 27, (7 passengers) KD 32. Stretch limo – KD 35

Article 2

Public transport tariffs will be as follows per passenger:

* Within the old walls: 150 fils

* From Kuwait City to residential areas within the limits of Third Ring Road and vice versa: 200 fils

* From Kuwait City to residential and industrial areas within Fourth Ring Road or vice versa: 250 fils

* From Kuwait City to residential and industrial areas within Fifth Ring Road or vice versa: 300 fils

* From Kuwait City to residential and remote areas within Sixth Ring Road and vice versa: 350 fils

* From Kuwait City to Ahmadi and Fahaheel or vice versa: 600 fils.

* From Kuwait City to Fintas or vice versa: 500 fils.

* From Kuwait City to Jahra or vice versa: 600 fils

* From Kuwait City to Abdaly, Salmy and Nuwaiseeb or vice versa: KD 2.500

Article 2

Article 1 of the ministerial decision 2029/2001 with regards to call taxi meters shall be amended as follows:

Article 1

First: Start of service (when boarding the cab) is calculated at 600 fils.

Second: During the service:

1- 200 fils per kilometer.

2- 70 fils per waiting minute.

In case of a sudden breakdown during the service that causes the car to stop, the waiting period is not calculated, and only the traveled distance will be calculated.

Article 3

Article 5 of ministerial decision 182/ 2004 with regards to setting roaming taxi meters will be amended to become as follows:

First: Start of service (when boarding the cab) is calculated at 350 fils.

Second: During the service:

1- 125 fils per kilometer.

2- 40 fils per waiting minute.

In case of a sudden breakdown during the service that causes the car to stop, the waiting period is not calculated, and only the traveled distance will be calculated.

