Prostitute arrested; Iqama forgers held

KUWAIT: A European woman was arrested and referred to the deportation department for prostitution. Security sources said the suspect confessed she had come to Kuwait on a visit visa and was making KD 1,500 daily by charging her clients KD 300 an hour.

Iqama forgers held

Two expats were arrested for forging a residency visa stamp, said security sources. Case papers indicate that an expat was stopped at the airport before departing as his residency visa had expired. The man insisted that it was renewed, and on checking the stamp on the passport, it was found to be fake. The man confessed that he had paid KD 250 to two people he named to renew it. The suspects were arrested and they confessed to faking the residency stamp, taking advantage of the man’s illiteracy.

No jail for fake doc

Following up the case of a citizen who was arrested at Amiri Hospital for impersonating a doctor and a ruling family member, the court of appeal annulled a first instance rule sentencing him to five years in prison and made him sign an affidavit to show good conduct.

Bank fraud

A ‘VIP’ reported that an unidentified person had hacked her bank account and stolen KD 30,000 from it. Enquiring with the bank, she was told that the sum had been used for online purchases. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress. – Translated from the Arabic press