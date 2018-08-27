Proposals call for adding more commercial activities at gas stations

Request to turn Dasma Co-op into mall

KUWAIT: An informed source at Kuwait Municipality said the organization sector is discussing proposals by Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) to develop the locations of gas stations. He said a letter from KNPC mentioned the decision of the Municipal Council on March 24, 2008 approving the development of gas stations on major roads and within residential areas which belong to KNPC, Al-Oula and Al-Soor fuel companies.

He said the proposals include a review of the stations’ categorization (residential, main roads and travel roads) and expansion of allowed activities in them and increasing the size of the market in each station by a maximum of 500 sq m. The proposals called for allowing the addition of activities like money exchange, car inspection, insurance, payment of fines and fast food joints at gas stations.

Dasma Co-op

Head of the cooperative facilities at the Social Affairs Ministry Mansour Haji sent a letter to Kuwait Municipality with regards to refurbishing the old supermarket building of Dasma Co-operative Society and use it as a mall. This is to boost the financial status of the society and provide the public with more services.

Fiber optics

Assistant Undersecretary for Communications and Allied Services at the State Ministry for Services Affairs Rashid Al-Othaina said that telephone service applications are being received from citizens living in areas where the second phase of the fiber optics project is completed. Othaina asked owners of residential lots and multistory buildings as well as commercial stores who wish to obtain telephone services to go to telephone exchanges covering their areas with their civil IDs and proof of address with them.

By A Saleh