Proposal to release inmates who graduate rehab institute

KUWAIT: A committee entrusted to issue a final study on the project of establishing a government training institute to rehabilitate prisoners has completed its job, Al-Jarida reported yesterday quoting sources. The panel submitted the study with regards to requirements and wanted specialties, as well as Kuwaiti inmate groups that will be accepted by the institute. The study proposed the immediate release of an inmate who receives the institute’s certificate, which is the equivalent of a diploma, the sources explained.

The committee, which includes several entities including the interior and awqaf ministries, Public Authority for Manpower, the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), completed all details, said the sources, adding that most specialties will be technical and related to handicrafts, and are equal to a diploma.

They said the release of the inmate who receives the new certificate is conditional to good behavior for several months, adding that inmates who will benefit from this program are those in prison for misdemeanors with short sentences. The sources said the interior ministry will add its comments on the study and propose its budget, then submit it to the council of ministers for approval. It is expected to go into effect by the middle of next year if approved.