Probe into young man’s death in Sharq

KUWAIT: Capital detectives are investigating the death of a Kuwaiti young man who fell from a tower in Sharq. Detectives are investigating whether the man fell from the building, if he was thrown, or if he threw himself from the 20th floor. A security source said the possibility that he committed suicide is very slight.

Drunks fight

A fight broke out between seven drunk men competing over a girl in Jahra desert. One of the men suffered fractures in the hand and skull, while another attempted suicide by ingesting 40 epilepsy tablets. The suspects were having a party in a farm with men and women present, and the drunk men staring competing over a girl and broke into a fight.

Police received a call about the scene and arrested the men at the farm. The injured man was taken to hospital under guard. The girls disappeared. Meanwhile, the man who took the pills lost consciousness, so he was taken to Jahra hospital where he went under gastric lavage. The suspects are being sent to the public prosecution.

Theft

A female citizen told Jabriya police said that she was robbed by an unknown person after she withdrew KD 500 from an ATM. The person snatched the money and escaped in his car. Detectives are working on the case.