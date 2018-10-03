Prominent journalist ‘missing’

ISTANBUL: A prominent Saudi journalist critical of Riyadh was still missing yesterday, 24 hours after he entered the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, with his fiancee anxiously waiting for news and US officials investigating his case. Jamal Khashoggi, who writes opinion pieces for the Washington Post, has not been seen since entering the Saudi consulate building on Tuesday where he was to receive an official document for the couple’s marriage. A senior Turkish official said the Saudi journalist was still being held at the consulate, which a Saudi official denied. – Agencies