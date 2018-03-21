Projects to be completed by the first quarter of 2019

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

– Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway – expected to be the fourth longest bridge in the world, the $3 billion JAS Causway will link Kuwait City with Doha and Subbiyah in the north and a major transit way for the new Silk City project (Madinat Al-Hareer). The main part of the causeway will travel across Kuwait Bay, linking the Shuwaikh Port area on the south side to the Subbiyah New Town area to the north. The length of the main causeway is 36 km of which 27 km is a marine bridge structure. The Doha Link crosses the south of Kuwait Bay and links Shuwaikh Port with the Doha motorway. The Doha link is 13km in length and is predominantly a marine bridge structure.

– Kuwait International Airport’s Passengers Support Terminal (T4) – T4 will accommodate about 4.5 million passengers annually. The project will ease congestion at the existing terminal, and is expected to create 2,000 job openings and additional revenues for the State amounts to $60 million.

– Shagaya Renewable Energy: Phase 1 – The first commercial Concentrated Solar Park (CSP) in Kuwait, Shagaya phase one will include a 50MW solar CSP plant, a 10MW Solar PV plant and a 10 MW wind plant. The expected total capacity of CSP will be 1150 MW (750 MW Parabolic Trough, 400 MW Solar Tower), PV 700MW, and wind 150MW. Developed by Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), the project signed EPC contract ($385 million) with a consortium consisting of Spanish EPC company TSK and Kuwait’s Kharafi National in 2015.

– Clean Fuels Project – The $16 billion upgrade of Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi Refineries to a combined capacity of 801,000 b/d with the construction of several new refinery units and the refurbishing of existing ones (29 units at Mina Al Ahmadi and 30 at Mina Abdullah).

– Services and Entertainment Center – The project involves the development of a top-notch services and entertainment center in the Al-Egaila Area.

The primary objective of the project is to meet the existing demand for commercial and entertainment outlets in the area surrounding the project site, to minimize residents’ need to seek required services in nearby districts/governorates. The scope of the project is to design, build, finance, operate, maintain, and transfer (1) a multi-floor recreational, cultural, commercial, and sports center with an allowable build-up area of 112,400 sqm (spread over four floors: basement, ground, first and sector floors), including adjoined parking for each level with an overall capacity to accommodate not less than 3,600 parking spaces, (2) and a Fresh Food Market with a total area of 20,000 sqm, in the Al-Egaila area. The term of the contract with the Kuwait Municipality is expected to be 27 years in addition to and added 3 years for the design, construction and finance of all the infrastructure assets.

– The project of revamping air navigation systems – Kuwait plans to develop the air navigation systems around the country.