Project to highlight Kuwait’s beautiful past: Minister

KUWAIT: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs as well as State Minister for Municipality Affairs Muhammad Al-Jabri praised yesterday the ‘Barayeh Salem’ project in Salmiya which will reflect the country’s beautiful past.

In a statement on the beginning of the project’s construction, Al-Jabri said that Barayeh Salem would encourage graduates and small enterprises’ owners to contribute to the Kuwaiti economy. Meanwhile, the General Director of Kuwait’s Municipality Ahmed Al-Manfouhi said during a tour of the project that he hopes that the project would be a touristic attraction, which would evoke the seventies and eighties eras in Kuwait. He added Salem Al-Mubarak Street had been closed for the implementation of the project that would cost around KD 2 million (more than $6 million).

The project will hopefully open next February, said the official. Meanwhile, Municipality Deputy Director for Projects Affairs, Nadia Al-Sherida said the development of Salem Al-Mubarak Street will include 14 kiosks in addition to gardens, fountains, and shaded areas. —KUNA