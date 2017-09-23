Project to highlight Kuwait’s beautiful past: Minister

KUWAIT: A Kuwait Municipality team, led by General Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi pose for a group picture at the project’s site. —KUNA

KUWAIT: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs as well as State Minister for Municipality Affairs Muhammad Al-Jabri praised yesterday the ‘Barayeh Salem’ project in Salmiya which will reflect the country’s beautiful past.

In a statement on the beginning of the project’s construction, Al-Jabri said that Barayeh Salem would encourage graduates and small enterprises’ owners to contribute to the Kuwaiti economy. Meanwhile, the General Director of Kuwait’s Municipality Ahmed Al-Manfouhi said during a tour of the project that he hopes that the project would be a touristic attraction, which would evoke the seventies and eighties eras in Kuwait. He added Salem Al-Mubarak Street had been closed for the implementation of the project that would cost around KD 2 million (more than $6 million).

A 3-D image showing what the street would look like after the project’s completion.

The project will hopefully open next February, said the official. Meanwhile, Municipality Deputy Director for Projects Affairs, Nadia Al-Sherida said the development of Salem Al-Mubarak Street will include 14 kiosks in addition to gardens, fountains, and shaded areas. —KUNA

This article was published on 23/09/2017