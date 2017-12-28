Prof highlights humanitarian work by Kuwait

KUWAIT: A leading academic at the Kuwait University has voiced pride of Kuwait’s unlimited support to humanitarian work worldwide. Professor of communication disorders at the university’s College of Life Sciences Dr Hadeel Ayyad said Kuwait’s philanthropic and charity initiatives extended to needy and afflicted people around the globe, which have enhanced the country’s status and brought it international recognition as a “humanitarian center”.

Ayyad, head of the Abber (express yourself) Club, and an accompanying delegation visited KUNA yesterday, where they met the agency’s Deputy Director General for Editorial Sector and Editor-in-Chief Saad Al-Ali. Head of public relations at the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khalid Al-Zeid also attended the meeting. She said that the visit to KUNA with the club’s members is an educational and exploration journey to closely see work at one of the state’s major news outlet.

Ayyad, who is also rapporteur of the media committee at the college, added that they were acquainted with how the news on the club’s activities are edited and soundly delivered to readers. Members of the Abber Club represent the university in a multitude of local and international volunteer events. She said that Zeid offered the club members a detailed account on the significance of voluntary work, and how to represent Kuwait in such activities both at home and overseas.

They came to realize that voluntary work is not only confined to material and financial aid, but reflects great human values such as sacrifice, altruism and sparing no time or efforts to help others, Ayyad noted. The visiting group toured KUNA’s various departments, where they were briefed on the nature of work in each department. – KUNA